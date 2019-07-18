Analysts stick by plunging Netflix shares, see comeback this quarter driven by 'Stranger Things'

(L-R) Actors Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and actress Sadie Sink pose after the Stranger Things panel during day 2 of Argentina Comic Con 2018 at Costa Salguero on December 08, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Wall Street analysts were urging clients to remain calm in the wake of Netflix's disappointing earnings report after the bell on Wednesday. The company only added 2.7 million global subscribers while Wall Street expected the number to be closer to 5 million. It also reported an unexpected loss in U.S. subscribers.

Shares of the company tanked almost 11% after the report.

Many analysts are already predicting the streaming giant will bounce back in the third quarter anchored by Netflix's original show, 'Stranger Things.'

"Early 3Q trends are strong, led by Stranger Things S3, & we believe churn rates have receded closer to pre-price increase levels," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

Strong content is still going to be the backbone for Netflix driving subscriber growth going forward, analysts say.

"Conversely, in 2H'19, there should be a positive impact from an improving slate and we are, therefore, optimistic about the company's opportunity to grow subscriber additions y/y in a FY basis," said Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson.

"Some will say this miss suggests maturation or lack of pricing power; we see neither. We would note Netflix misses have been followed by strong qtrs, and, along those lines, we expect Netflix's very strong 2H slate will lead to a rebound in sub growth," Credit Suisse analysts said.

In fact, the second quarter has traditionally been rough, according to analysts at Raymond James

"The reality is 2Q has been a tough quarter for three of the past four years, and it's likely a combination of factors driving softness," they said.

"It will likely take strong results over the next two quarters to refute these controversies and drive a more meaningful move higher."

Here's what else the major analysts are saying about Netflix's earnings report: