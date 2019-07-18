HBO didn't submit these 3 'Game of Thrones' stars for an Emmy—so they did it themselves and got nominated

Sometimes, in order to get ahead, you need to be your own best advocate.

Gwendoline Christie must know that classic piece of career advice, because when HBO did not submit the "Game of Thrones" star for Emmy consideration, she decided to take matters into her own hands — and now she's an Emmy-nominated actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO, the network behind the massively popular fantasy series, confirmed on Wednesday that it did not submit Christie's name to the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to be considered for a 2019 Emmy nomination for her work on the final season of "Game of Thrones," ended its eight-season run in May.

Instead, Christie, along with her agents and managers paid her own $225 entry fee to enter herself into the running.

What's more, actors Alfie Allen (who played Theon Greyjoy) and Carice van Houten (who played Melisandre) also paid their own entry fees to submit themselves for Emmy consideration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.