After shaking episodes, Germany's Merkel says she is fit for work

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."

The Fedread more

Iran rejects Trump's claim that the US Navy destroyed one of its...

The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon release

Politicsread more

What a failed Iran deal would mean for oil prices and military...

Regional stability, oil prices and potential for war will all depend on what Iran does with its nuclear program in the event of the deal's termination.

World Politicsread more

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

Airlinesread more

A deep rate cut is required to battle ugly earnings trend: James...

Market researcher James Bianco believes it's crucial to get a half point cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting.

Trading Nationread more

The new 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray guns for Ferrari with first...

The base version of the sports car will punch out 495 horsepower, 40 more than the seventh-generation car and enough to launch it from 0 to 60 in "less than three seconds"...

Autosread more

Trump says he's seriously looking into Amazon's Pentagon contract

President Trump said he's looking at the JEDI contract that will be awarded to Microsoft or Amazon.

Technologyread more

Taiwan's president plans another stopover in the US. China will...

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to stop over in the U.S. on Friday on her way back from visiting diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, a move that's sure to make...

China Politicsread more

Japan's worst mass killing since 2001: 33 dead in arson attack on...

Animation fans and Kyoto residents gathered at the site of Japan's worst mass killing in 18 years on Friday, offering flowers and prayers for the 33 people who died in an...

Asia Newsread more

Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two...

Libra and bitcoin are different in a lot of ways, from the technology behind them to the way they're used.

Technologyread more

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Politics

After shaking episodes, Germany's Merkel says she is fit for work

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) welcomes the Armenian President. Sargsyan met with Merkel for bilateral talks at Chancellor's Office
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany's Angela Merkel said on Friday she was fit to carry on as chancellor after a bout of shaking episodes, and that she hoped to enjoy life after serving out her fourth and final term in office through to 2021.

"I can carry out this role ... As a person, I have a strong personal interest in my health and, as I said, 2021 is the conclusion of my political work," she told a news conference, adding with a smile: "But then I hope there will be another life (after politics)."

Asked how she was feeling, Merkel added: "Good."