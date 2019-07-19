Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Zillow, AMC & more

KeyBanc said the online real estate brokerage has a "competitive advantage."

"We are initiating coverage of Z at Overweight and recommend buying the shares. Zillow's traffic should allow it to remain the leading marketplace for connecting home buyers/sellers with agents. Further, we believe its traffic, capital, and data provide competitive advantages that position Zillow to become the leading market maker for residential real estate in the U.S. We believe can drive substantial profit growth and ancillary opportunities over time. Our $66 price target is based on 9.0x 2020E EV/GP$. "