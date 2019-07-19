'Cats' trailer polarizes moviegoers with 'creepy' digital fur, but it's not the first CGI snafu this year

"Cats" seemed to have it all — a stellar cast, memorable music from a Tony Award-winning Broadway show and the careful guidance of acclaimed director Tom Hooper.

Then Universal released its first trailer.

Either "Cats" will be a masterpiece that critics have yet to realize or it will be a nightmarish fever dream of a film that tanks at the December box office.

The film is based on "Cats," a musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Phantom of the Opera"). The musical is based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," a book of poems about cats. Webber's musical debuted in 1981 and took home the Tony for best musical.

The cast that Hooper assembled for the 2019 reimagining is an impressive one. Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson are set to star alongside some of the world's greatest dancers. The film will be released on Dec. 20.

However, if the first reaction from moviegoers is any indication, "Cats" could be headed toward disaster.

Hooper had long teased that the film would not be using the iconic costumes from the Broadway musical. Instead, in post-production a team of animators would use "digital fur technology" to add fur to the actors.