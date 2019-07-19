Cramer Remix: If the Fed cuts rates, this is a must-own stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that the steel cycle is making a turn and Nucor will be the best way to play the market.

In recent weeks, the big steelmaker twice increased the price of flat-rolled steel that summed up to $80 per ton, and that's how the turn in the group tends to start, the "Mad Money" host said.

"That's the up-cycle. I've been waiting for it and it should allow gigantic steel producers like Nucor, the largest in America, to make an enormous amount of money when it goes right, surprising both the analysts and the market," he said.

Service centers, he explained, found they had a glut of steel supply when the economy began to slow in late 2018. Companies responded to President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on Chinese imports, and stem the flow of cheap steel into the country from China, by building up inventory. Too much supply later in the year caused steel prices to fall, Cramer said.

However, the inventory has been worked off over the past six months, and it's evident in Nucor's price hikes on basic steel, he continued. Nucor is also building more plants to prepare for higher grade steels, he added.

An interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, which many Wall Street investors are anticipating, will be a big boost in the economy, the host said.

"That's why Nucor's a buy here, and if we get a couple of rate cuts, it will be a must-own stock," Cramer said. "Nucor's got better risk-reward, making it the best way to play the new, Fed-induced, presidential-endorsed steel cycle that I think is beginning right now."

Get his full thoughts here