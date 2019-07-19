Debt-laden AB InBev agrees sale of Australian unit to Asahi

Skip Navigation
Taiwan's president plans another stopover in the US. China will...

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to stop over in the U.S. on Friday on her way back from visiting diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, a move that's sure to make...

What a failed Iran deal would mean for oil prices and military...

Regional stability, oil prices and potential for war will all depend on what Iran does with its nuclear program in the event of the deal's termination.

Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two...

Libra and bitcoin are different in a lot of ways, from the technology behind them to the way they're used.

Japan jumps 2% as hopes rise for more easing from the Fed

Stocks in major Asia Pacific markets made strong gains on Friday, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease...

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...

The new 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray guns for Ferrari with first...

The base version of the sports car will punch out 495 horsepower, 40 more than the seventh-generation car and enough to launch it from 0 to 60 in "less than three seconds"...

Japan's worst mass killing since 2001: 33 dead in arson attack on...

Animation fans and Kyoto residents gathered at the site of Japan's worst mass killing in 18 years on Friday, offering flowers and prayers for the 33 people who died in an...

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

GOP vote on Trump's "go back" comments was an effort to absolve...

They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...

Food & Beverage

Debt-laden AB InBev agrees sale of Australian unit to Asahi

Key Points
  • AB InBev said the bulk of the proceeds from the deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, would be used to reduce debt.
  • AB InBev's net debt totalled $102.5 billion at the end of 2018 and its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio was at 4.6 times. It has pledged to reduce that less than four times EBITDA by the end of 2020 with a long-term target of two times EBITDA.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, has agreed to sell its Australian operations to Japan's Asahi and is interested in reviving the stalled flotation of its Asian business.

The Belgium-based brewer, weighed down by debt after its 2016 acquisition of closest rival SABMiller, said on Friday it had agreed to divest Australian subsidiary Carlton & United Breweries for A$16 billion ($11.3 billion) in enterprise value.

AB InBev said the bulk of the proceeds from the deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, would be used to reduce debt.

The sale comes only a week after AB InBev shelved an initial public offering (IPO) of its Asian operations, including Australia. The company said factors, including market conditions, had stalled its plans to sell off 15% of its Asian business.

What could have been the largest flotation globally this year, raising up to $9.8 billion for the brewer, ended up being the third-largest ever to be withdrawn. Sources close to the deal said investors had baulked at the price.

AB InBev said it still believes in the rationale of a potential offering of a minority stake of Asian business Budweiser APAC, excluding Australia, provided it could be completed at "the right valuation".

The company had billed the IPO as a means to drive regional consolidation. The Australia sale, it said, would help it to accelerate expansion into other fast-growing markets in the region and globally.

AB InBev's net debt totalled $102.5 billion at the end of 2018 and its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio was at 4.6 times. It has pledged to reduce that less than four times EBITDA by the end of 2020 with a long-term target of two times EBITDA.