Germany's Merkel, planning to serve full term, backs under-fire protegee

Germany's Angela Merkel threw her weight behind her embattled new defense minister and heir-apparent on Friday, while insisting she herself was fit to carry on serving as chancellor through to the end of her term in 2021.

Merkel, who turned 65 on Wednesday and has been in office since 2005, has suffered several bouts of shaking at public ceremonies in recent weeks that have stirred speculation about her health, though she has maintained she is fine.

On jovial form before taking a summer break, the conservative chancellor said she understood the questions about her health, but told her annual news conference: "I can carry out this role."

She has no history of serious health issues. Her office has given no explanation for the shaking episodes. After one such bout, a government official told Reuters that it was more a psychological issue as she tried desperately to avoid a repeat.

"As a person, I have a strong personal interest in my health and, as I said, 2021 is the conclusion of my political work," Merkel told reporters, adding with a smile: "But then I hope there will be another life (after politics)."

Asked how she was feeling, Merkel added: "Good."

The chancellor, who has loomed large on the European stage since 2005, is trying to stage-manage a slow-motion exit from politics and in December gave up the chair of her Christian Democrats to protegee Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Despite a series of gaffes this year, Kramp-Karrenbauer took over as defense minister on Wednesday, entering the cabinet in a move likely to make or break her chances of succeeding her mentor as Germany's leader by 2021.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK after her initials, was appointed with Merkel's blessing but immediately ran into trouble after giving a lackluster television interview.