India queries Chinese app TikTok after call for ban by Hindu group

The Logo of social media app TikTok (also known as Douyin) is displayed on a smartphone on December 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

India's IT ministry has asked Chinese video app TikTok, one of the world's most popular, to explain how it collects user data and creates awareness for safe use of its platform, according to government officials and a document seen by Reuters.

TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

It has been downloaded by nearly 300 million users in India, out of more than 1 billion downloads globally, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

The queries from India's IT ministry come after a Hindu nationalist group close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a ban on TikTok, alleging that its developer, Beijing Bytedance Technology, had a poor track record on privacy protection.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) group, had previously criticised the TikTok's content and said the app was "against Indian culture and morality".

On Sunday the RSS affiliate wrote to Modi to reiterate its call for a ban on both TikTok and another Bytedance app called Helo.

The RSS was the key founder of the BJP and has people it nurtured in top positions in the government, including Modi himself.

Several Indian lawmakers, too, have raised concerns about TikTok in recent weeks. The app was briefly banned in India last April aftr a court directive said the app encouraged pornography and could expose children to sexual predators. The ban was revoked after an appeal by TikTok.