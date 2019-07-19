It can cost almost $55,000 to go to the University of Michigan—here's how much students actually pay

For the past several decades, college costs have steadily increased, rising fastest at four-year public universities.

According to the College Board's 2018 Trends in College Pricing Report, from 1988 to 2018, sticker prices doubled private nonprofit four-year schools but tripled for in-state students at four-year public universities. During the 2018-2019 school year, published in‐state tuition and fees at public four‐year schools averaged $10,230.

But these costs can be significantly higher for out-of-state students. The College Board estimates that out-of-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions rose by $620, from $25,670 during the 2017-2018 school year to $26,290 during the 2018-2019 school year.

The difference in cost for out-of-state and in-state students can be significant, including at some of the country's most respected public institutions. At the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, estimated tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 school year is $15,558 for in-state freshmen and sophomores and $17,522 for in-state juniors and seniors. But for out-of-state students these costs are $51,200 for freshmen and sophomores and $54,794 for juniors and seniors.

The school also estimates that for all students, room and board is about $12,000 for a standard double room and that books and supplies costs a little over $1,000 per year.