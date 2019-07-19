Mueller witness George Nader charged with transporting 14-year-old boy for sex, child porn

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech Thursday that New York Fed President John Williams delivered.Marketsread more
George Nader, a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, has been charged in a new federal indictment with transporting a 14-year-old boy for sex, child porn, and carrying obscene materials into the United States.
The new charges against the Middle East power broker Nader revealed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Nader, 60, already was in jail after his arrest in early June on a charge of transporting child pornography.
Lawyers for Nader, who holds both U.S. and Lebanese citizenship, did not immediately return requests for comment.
Nader helped arrange a January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles between Erik Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, who reported directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Mueller's report on his investigation.
Prince, founder of the private security company Academi — formerly Blackwater — is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
That meeting was set up after Dmitriev asked Nader "to request a meeting with the 'key people' in the incoming [Trump] administration as soon as possible in light of the [g]reat results" of Trump's election victory, according to Mueller's report.
Nader has played a role in the diplomatic efforts of some U.S. presidents.
He worked on President George H.W. Bush's efforts to release hostages held in Lebanon, and later was involved in President Bill Clinton's attempt at reaching a peace deal between Israel and Syria, according to CNN.
Nader was convicted of a child porn charge charge in Virginia in 1991 and sentenced to six months in prison.
He faced a similar charge in 1985, but that was dismissed on the basis of an invalid search warrant.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.