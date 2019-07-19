Kelsey Grammer's former Malibu compound is on sale for $19.95 million — take a look inside

The Malibu mansion actor Kelsey Grammer once shared with his ex-wife, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Meyer is on sale for $19.95 million.
The 7,814-square-foot house, which is in Malibu's prestigious Serra Retreat, a gated community known to attract celebrities, was put up for sale earlier this month.
According to People, the "Frasier" actor and the reality star purchased the property in 1998 for $4.5 million, a year after they wed. The sprawling French country-inspired estate was featured heavily on the first two seasons of Bravo's "Real Housewives."
The couple finalized their divorce in 2011, and the property was sold for roughly $13 million in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. It has been on and off the market ever since.
Take a look inside.
The compound's main house has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. There is also a guesthouse.
There are views of the mountains and the Pacific Ocean.
The gourmet kitchen was designed by famed chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, according the listing by Sandro Dazzan and Cooper Mount of The Agency.
The movie theater seats 14 people.
The wine cellar is climate-controlled.
Outside, the property has a resort-style swimming pool, a bathhouse and two outdoor spas. There is also a tennis court with a viewing terrace, a barbecue area with a fireplace, an organic vegetable garden and fruit orchard and a horse riding ring, a carriage house and a six-stall equestrian barn.
Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns Bravo.
