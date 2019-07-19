Kelsey Grammer's former Malibu compound is on sale for $19.95 million — take a look inside

The Malibu mansion actor Kelsey Grammer once shared with his ex-wife, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Meyer is on sale for $19.95 million.

The 7,814-square-foot house, which is in Malibu's prestigious Serra Retreat, a gated community known to attract celebrities, was put up for sale earlier this month.

According to People, the "Frasier" actor and the reality star purchased the property in 1998 for $4.5 million, a year after they wed. The sprawling French country-inspired estate was featured heavily on the first two seasons of Bravo's "Real Housewives."

The couple finalized their divorce in 2011, and the property was sold for roughly $13 million in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. It has been on and off the market ever since.

Take a look inside.

The compound's main house has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. There is also a guesthouse.