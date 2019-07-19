GOP senator praises Pelosi work on debt ceiling, saying a deal 'doesn't need to be perfect'

Skip Navigation
Trump wades into debate over controversial Fed speech Thursday

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech Thursday that New York Fed President John Williams delivered.

BlackRock's Fink: CEOs pulling supply chains out of China

Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."

US consumer sentiment hits 98.4 in July, vs. 98.5 estimate

These five stocks are the best performers since man landed on the...

Houston, we have liftoff. Fifty years ago, man landed on the moon and McDonald's and a handful of other stocks took off into the stratosphere. Two of them have more fuel in...

Amazon may sue Surescripts after it threatens to cut off data...

Amazon's PillPack was informed this week that it will soon be cut off from patient medication data, according to people familiar with the matter.

Israeli company reportedly has tool that spies on Apple and...

An Israeli cybersecurity company has reportedly developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products.

Pelosi reportedly rejects Trump administration's debt ceiling...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, Bloomberg reports.

Iran rejects Trump's claim that the US Navy destroyed one of its...

The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon release

'People are underinvested in equities,' says BlackRock CEO

The U.S. stock market should move higher from near-record current levels, says the co-founder of the world's largest money manager.

Stroopwafels finally find an American audience – here's how

Stroopwafels have become much easier to find, thanks to United Airlines and now McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden set to face off again in second...

Frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren are set to appear during the first night of Round 2.

GOP senator praises Pelosi work on debt ceiling, saying a deal 'doesn't need to be perfect'

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • "I've been pretty impressed with the way Speaker Pelosi has negotiated with Secretary Mnuchin," Sen. Kevin Cramer says.
  • "It doesn't need to be perfect. Politics is the art of the doable," the North Dakota republican tells CNBC.
Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's work on the debt ceiling, telling CNBC on Friday that the final deal "doesn't need to be perfect."

"I've been pretty impressed with the way Speaker Pelosi has negotiated with Secretary Mnuchin in the past week or two. She seems to want a deal as much as the president wants a deal, and she should. Good politics is good for all players," Cramer said on "Squawk Box. "

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday he was confident the Trump administration and congressional leaders would reach an agreement before the U.S. defaults on its debts. Mnuchin has said it's possible the federal government will reach the debt ceiling by early September.

Cramer, who defeated Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in the 2018 Senate race in North Dakota, said Pelosi has a complicated job and that this is the type of negotiation where leaders must find common ground. He said a successful deal would be positive for House Democrats and President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

"It doesn't need to be perfect. Politics is the art of the doable," Cramer said.

However, as Cramer was speaking, Bloomberg News was reporting Friday that Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt-ceiling proposal. Cramer said he thought the proposal, which involved giving a menu of options for Pelosi to choose from to reach $150 billion in spending cuts, "seems like a reasonable approach."

With lawmakers set to leave for their August recess next week, both sides have been negotiating on reaching future spending limits and a longer-term agreement on continuing to give the government the authority to borrow.

The Treasury has been using a series of "extraordinary measures" to keep the government running while the spending impasse continues.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

