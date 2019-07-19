Stroopwafels finally find an American audience – here's how

John Sanders, a 22-year-old from Massachusetts, first tasted a stroopwafel when he was 5 or 6 years old, thanks to Dutch relatives. For years, he was only able to eat them when family members returned from trips to Holland.

But a couple of years ago, that started changing. Americans like Sanders who want to buy the caramel waffles stateside can now find them more easily. Once relegated to European specialty stores, the treat has made the jump from elusive obsession to mainstream purchase.

In June, McDonald's introduced the Dutch treat to the masses when it included a Stroopwafel McFlurry as one of four limited-time international menu items. United Airlines said earlier this month that stroopwafels would join pretzels as a permanent inflight snack option.

Food trend expert Kara Nielsen attributed the growing popularity of the wafers to an interest in global "authentic" foods — particularly from millennials, who travel more than any previous generation — and a flavor that's comfortable for Americans despite its Dutch name.

"It is very approachable. This cookie fits into what Americans like to eat: It's crunchy, crispy biscuit and then that caramel," said Nielsen, vice president of trends and marketing at CCD Helmsman.

Salted caramel's popularity a decade ago set the stage for a generation of people looking for a more balanced version of caramel, Nielsen said.

The companies that make stroopwafels are mostly private and declined to share sales data. Stroopwafels are a part of the filled biscuit category, which Euromonitor expects will reach $4.3 billion in sales in 2019. That represents a 1.8% jump from last year's sales, although growth in the category has slowed moderately.

Stroopwafels' rise follows a familiar trajectory for trendy foods that emerge from obscurity to appear in grocery stores and fast-food restaurants.

According to Helmsman's Nielsen, American food trends materialize in five stages, starting at fine dining establishments, then specialty food magazines and stores. Next comes landing at recreational cooking stores like Williams-Sonoma, then women's magazines. The final step is grocery store shelves and fast-food restaurant menus.

The Dutch invented stroopwafels in the late 1700s or early 1800s, sandwiching a thin layer of caramel syrup between two slim crispy wafers.

Americans started making stroopwafels during the recession as part of the general resurgence of artisan goods in the U.S., Nielsen said.

Shortly after, American-based start-ups that made stroopwafels began appearing, such as Rip Van Wafels and Belgian Boys. They introduced new takes on the stroopwafel, making them available in chocolate and other flavors. Rip Van Wafels developed a protein-packed version with fewer carbs and sugar.

Even when adapted for modern consumers, the two companies stuck to one tradition: manufacturing their stroopwafels in the Netherlands.

Stroopwafels' big break came when United added them to its rotation of complimentary snacks for economy passengers. Beginning in December 2015, when the airline announced stroopwafels as part of its free snack lineup, Google searches for stroopwafels began trending upward.