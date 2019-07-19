Tom Cruise's leather jacket in the 'Top Gun' sequel shows just how crucial China is as a movie market

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

A quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings next week, and that could buffet the market as investors await the July Fed meeting.

Market Insiderread more

'Extraordinarily brazen' : Iran seizes tankers in Strait of...

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims the British tanker, Stena Impero, failed to follow international maritime rules.

World Newsread more

Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist as fight brews over Pentagon...

Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.

Politicsread more

Trump wades into debate over controversial Fed speech Thursday

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech delivered Thursday by New York Fed President John Williams.

Marketsread more

Cramer's rundown of earnings next week: Buy Chipotle, steer clear...

"You need to understand that we're about to embark on the busiest week of the year for industrial earnings," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Fed's Rosengren not on board for rate cut: 'I think we should...

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren is lining up against an apparent push to cut interest rates, telling CNBC in an interview Friday that the central bank can...

The Fedread more

A slew of NYC subway lines suspended ahead of the hottest weekend...

The MTA reported that the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains are all facing delays due to a network communications issue impacting service in both directions, NBC New York reports.

Transportationread more

BlackRock's Fink: CEOs pulling supply chains out of China

Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.

Investingread more

White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban:...

US officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting at the White House on Monday of semiconductor and...

Technologyread more

Trump's public attacks have 'no effect' on Fed policy, Rosengren...

Trump's constant berating of the Fed and its actions does not influence the central bank's decisions, Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren says.

The Fedread more

Judge denies J&J's request to move 2,400 talc lawsuits to federal...

The lawsuits allege J&J's talc-based baby powder contained asbestos and caused ovarian and other cancers.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump hosts US airline executives and Qatari rival amid tensions...

Executives from United Airlines and American Airlines were "shocked" that state-owned airline Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker was also invited to the meeting, according to a...

Airlinesread more
Entertainment

Tom Cruise's leather jacket in the 'Top Gun' sequel shows just how crucial China is as a movie market

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • In the new trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," the patches on the back Maverick's jacket no longer bear the Taiwanese and Japanese flags.
  • A possible reason is that "Top Gun: Maverick" is being produced, in part, by Tencent Pictures, a Chinese film distributor and production company.
  • Others suggest that the difference is due to storytelling.The new patch appears to say "85-86" with the words "Indian Ocean Cruise," which was where the dogfights in the original "Top Gun" took place.
Tom Cruise on the set of "Top Gun."
Paramount Pictures | Sunset Boulevard | Corbis | Getty Images

On Thursday, Paramount debuted the first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to the much beloved '80s classic "Top Gun," at San Diego Comic-Con. By Friday, eagle-eyed fans had spotted one big difference between the iconic leather jacket Tom Cruise wears in the first film and the one he dons in new trailer.

In the new trailer the patches on the back of the jacket no longer bear the Taiwanese and Japanese flags.

Tweet

Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

A possible reason is that "Top Gun: Maverick" is being produced, in part, by Tencent Pictures, a Chinese film distributor and production company. Tencent has co-financed films like "Wonder Woman," "Kong: Skull Island" and "Bumbleebee."

"No matter the film or subject matter it's imperative that filmmakers and studios today understand the global marketplace and how consumers in various international territories around the world will respond or relate to visual cues, storylines or situations in high-profile releases," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

China is quickly becoming one of the biggest film markets in the world, with many analysts suggesting that it could overtake the U.S. to become the top film market as early as this year. Last year, China hauled in $8.87 billion at its box office while the U.S. pulled in more than $11 billion.

China is also a huge market for American-made films. "Avengers: Endgame" made more than $614 million of its $2.7 billion haul from the country and "Fate of the Furious" made $392 million of its $1.2 billion run from China.

While some have speculated that the missing flags on the patch are due to Paramount placating its Chinese business partner, others suggest that the difference is due to storytelling. The original patch is from Maverick's father's Vietnam tour. The new patch appears to say "85-86" with the words "Indian Ocean Cruise," which was where the dogfights in the original "Top Gun" took place.

Perhaps, it is a bit of both.

"The attention to detail paid by film fans and movie buffs to even the most minute detail in a movie trailer would qualify them for flight school," Dergarabedian said.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. "Fate of the Furious" is an Universal Studios production.

VIDEO11:4811:48
Why 'Star Wars' flopped in China
Movies