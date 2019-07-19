Trump's campaign is selling 10 plastic straws for $15 because 'liberal paper straws don't work'

There was the Jeb Bush guacamole bowl. Then, the "Grillary Clinton " kitchen apron.

Now, there's Trump Straws.

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is selling 10-packs of branded plastic straws for $15.

Why? Because "liberal paper straws don't work," the president's online campaign store asserts.

"STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today," the website says.

The straws as advertised are nine inches long and bright red — the same shade as Trump's ubiquitous red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps. They're branded with a laser-engraved "TRUMP" on one end. The description touts the straws as being reusable, recyclable, BPA-free and made in America.

Some cities have passed legislation limiting or banning the sale or use of straws by businesses, bolstered by concerns about plastic pollution harming the world's oceans. Some large corporations, such as Starbucks, have even vowed to stop selling plastic straws in all their stores.

Biodegradable paper straws have grown in popularity — but they're often criticized for dissolving or affecting the taste of beverages.

Most political campaigns sell basic merchandise, including T-shirts, stickers, buttons and coffee mugs. But Trump, who built his own surname into a global brand, takes things to another level.

The Trump-Pence 2020 site sells shirts knocking former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as a "collusion hoax"; shirts and stickers featuring some of Trump's most popular tweets; a MAGA-branded women's one-piece swimsuit; and a $75 playing card set with an engraved wooden box.

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, unveiled the newest addition to the store in a tweet Thursday evening.

"Making Straws Great Again #Trump2020," Parscale tweeted.