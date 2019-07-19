Trump says he will call Swedish prime minister about locked up rapper A$AP Rocky after call from Kanye West

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will call the Swedish prime minister "to see what we can do about" rapper A$AP Rocky, who is incarcerated in Sweden.

The president decided that he would make that call to Prime Minister Stefan Lofven following a conversation with hip hop star Kanye West, Trump tweeted.

"I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" Trump wrote.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained in Sweden since early July. He is accused of assaulting a man in Stockholm.

Trump and West have spoken highly of each other since the early days of the Trump presidency. In December 2016, Kanye visited the then-president elect at Trump Tower in New York City. "We've been friends for a long time," Trump told reporters.

In April 2018, West tweeted, "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. "

Trump responded: "Thank you Kanye, very cool! "