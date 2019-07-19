Trump hosts US airline executives — and their Qatari rival — amid tensions over Gulf state subsidies

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with airline industry executives, including Deborah Flint (L), CEO of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA); and Myron Gray (R), President of US Operations at UPS, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, February 9, 2017.

U.S. airline executives left a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday without securing a commitment to intervene in a long-running dispute over Middle Eastern air carriers, according to White House officials and people familiar with the meeting.

The private session in the Oval Office with executives from United Airlines, American Airlines, among others, highlighted tensions between the U.S. air carriers and the White House over steps taken by a Qatari competitor. The Doha-based airline serves the U.S. from Qatar but also has a minority stake in Air Italy, which has in recent years added routes to the U.S. from Milan. U.S. carriers have sought to limit the expansion of carriers which they argue receive unfair government support. The meeting came amid bruised feelings both at the White House and in the industry — although all participants sought to put a good face on the session after the fact.

The episode revealed that there are limits to the president's generally protectionist approach to benefiting U.S. companies at the expense of their foreign competitors. In this case, Trump didn't take action to benefit the American carriers — an outcome that was beneficial to the Qatari airline. Qatar is also proving a tricky piece in the dispute since it is a big consumer of U.S. goods. Earlier this month, Trump touted Qatar Airways' purchase of five freighters made by Boeing and its use of General Electric engines to power new planes.

At issue is a dispute between U.S. carriers and Qatar Airways over what the large U.S. airlines see as as unfair government backing for their competitors in the Middle East.