Trump wades into debate over controversial Fed speech Thursday, calls for end to tight policy

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech Thursday that New York Fed President John Williams delivered.Marketsread more
Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.Investingread more
Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."The Fedread more
Houston, we have liftoff. Fifty years ago, man landed on the moon and McDonald's and a handful of other stocks took off into the stratosphere. Two of them have more fuel in...Trading Nationread more
Amazon's PillPack was informed this week that it will soon be cut off from patient medication data, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
An Israeli cybersecurity company has reportedly developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products.Technologyread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, Bloomberg reports.Marketsread more
The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon releasePoliticsread more
The U.S. stock market should move higher from near-record current levels, says the co-founder of the world's largest money manager.Marketsread more
Stroopwafels have become much easier to find, thanks to United Airlines and now McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry.Food & Beverageread more
President Donald Trump weighed into a simmering debate over the Federal Reserve interest rate policy, saying Friday that the central bank needs to end its "crazy" tightening moves.
In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech Thursday that New York Fed President John Williams delivered.
Market participants initially took Williams' remarks as indicative that the central bank was prepared to cut rates aggressively, by perhaps a half a percentage point. But a Fed spokesman soon walked back the comments, causing confusion over where policy is headed.
Trump said he liked Williams' "first statement much better than his second." He called on the Fed to "stop with the crazy quantitative tightening" and not to "blow it" by halting "unparalleled" growth.
The president, though, mischaracterized Williams' comments. Williams never said in the speech that the Fed raised "far too fast & too early," as Trump suggested. Rather, Williams said the Fed, when confronted with an economic downturn and interest rates close to zero, should cut quickly and aggressively.
Trump has long been a Fed critic, saying the central bank's rate hikes since December 2015, along with its efforts to reduce bond holdings on its balance sheet, i.e. "quantitative tightening," have constrained economic growth.
With fears building over a bevy of issues including global economic slowdown, tariffs, Brexit, debt ceiling negotiations and a vexing lack of inflationary pressures, markets widely expect the Fed to announce a rate cut at its July 30-31 meeting.
In his speech, Williams said that when faced with "economic distress," the Fed should "act quickly" and "keep interest rates lower for longer." Coming along with similarly dovish comments from Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, markets immediately started pricing in an even sharper reduction from the Fed than the typical quarter-point moves and looked for a possible half-point cut.
Williams' office, however, followed with a statement saying that his comments were only in regard to an academic study and shouldn't be construed as a current policy intention.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.