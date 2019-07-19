US Treasury yields tick higher amid hopes of a Fed rate cut

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, after comments from a Fed official hinted at a rate cut.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0500%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5756%.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday that the central bank should "act quickly" when the economy loses some steam. "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," he said in a speech.