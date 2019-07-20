Apollo 11 moon-landing tapes sell at Sotheby's for $1.8 million

Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female corporate-development...Technologyread more
Amazon's new policy for account suspensions doesn't go far enough to protect sellers from potentially unfair and wrongful suspensions, merchants say.Technologyread more
There is no end in sight to the Boeing 737 Max grounding after two fatal crashes, prompting airlines to rethink their growth plans.Airlinesread more
After a year of flooding, Midwest farmers face a stifling heat wave that's spreading across the U.S.Agricultureread more
A quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings next week, and that could buffet the market as investors await the July Fed meeting.Market Insiderread more
Moving lots of data to a public cloud over the internet can take months or years. CNBC got an inside look at how AWS transfers data to the cloud for its clients.Technologyread more
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims a British tanker it still holds, Stena Impero, failed to follow international maritime rules.World Newsread more
"It troubles me that the most important political office in the world is becoming the face of racism and exclusion," Kaeser said in a Twitter post.Politicsread more
Silver's rally could be losing its shine after the precious metal reached its year-to-date high, futures experts warn.Futures Nowread more
Some 40% of Americans would struggle to come up with even $400 to pay for an emergency expense. Just how are so many Americans so short on cash? Blame debt.Personal Financeread more
Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.Politicsread more
Sotheby's said Saturday that NASA videotapes depicting the Apollo 11 lunar landing on this day 50 years ago were sold in New York for $1.82 million. The price is 8,000 times more than what former NASA intern Gary George paid for the tapes in a 1976 government surplus auction, the auction house said in a statement.
People celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in other ways across the U.S. on Saturday, including with "Run to the Moon" races and other festivities, the Associated Press reported. On Friday astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who participated in the mission, met with President Trump.
Sotheby's, which agreed to be acquired for $3.7 billion last month by a company owned by French billionaire Patrick Drahi, has sold several other items associated with Apollo 11 this month, including pages from the mission's flight plan.
The tapes were recorded at NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston and come from a Westinghouse camera the agency had commissioned to send footage back to earth.
"Since the camera had to be deployed before [Neil] Armstrong and Aldrin exited the Lunar Module if it was truly going to capture their first steps on the surface of the moon, the camera was stowed in a shock-proof and insulated mount on the LM's Modularized Equipment Stowage Assembly," Sotheby's said in the statement. "Armstrong released the MESA when he first peered out of the LM, so that the camera would be in position to capture his slow descent down the ladder and onto the lunar surface. The two astronauts later removed the camera from the LM and mounted it on a tripod to capture a wider view of the LM and their activities and experiments."
The resulting footage spans 2 hours and 24 minutes.
"The present videotapes are the only surviving first-generation recordings of the historic moon walk, and are sharper and more distinct than the few tapes that have survived from the contemporary network television broadcasts," Sotheby's said.
Included in the sale is a hard drive containing a digital version of the material.
WATCH: What's next for NASA on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing