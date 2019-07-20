How this IT consultant made $360,000 on Airbnb in just 4 years

Since it launched in 2008, Airbnb has grown to list more than 6 million rentals around the world by offering home-owners the opportunity to make some extra cash by renting out an extra room, or even their whole home (in areas where that's legal, at least). But just how much can you actually make renting your own home on the platform?

For Aaron MacDaniel, a 40-year-old former IT consultant, the answer is easily in the six-figure range. MacDaniel and his wife, who live in the Hawaiian resort neighborhood of Waikiki, started listing the spare bedroom of their two-bedroom condo on Airbnb in 2013. After a little more than four years of renting out that condo, and a second one they bought to further increase their income, the MacDaniels made a total of about $360,000 from AirBnB rentals, Aaron tells CNBC Make It.

"I think we were definitely surprised at how much we could make [on Airbnb], and also how much we enjoyed it," MacDaniel tells CNBC Make It. "It happened gradually, then all at once."

The couple initially just figured they could use the extra cash to help pay down their mortgage, and they started out making about $1,500 a month from hosting Airbnb guests. At the time, MacDaniel was a contract worker with Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu making six figures a year. But when his contract with that company ended in 2014, MacDaniel decided to use some of the money they'd made on Airbnb to buy a second condo in their building, so they could live in one and rent the other out full-time.

Under that arrangement, the MacDaniels racked up nearly $39,000 in Airbnb income in 2014 and then more than $63,500 the following year. As they grew more comfortable operating as hosts, the couple decided they could make even more money by placing both of their condos up for rent on Airbnb full-time. They rented a one-bedroom apartment on the same street as their condo building — "two buildings away, so it was easy for us to manage," he says — and they lived in that apartment while renting out the two condos full-time.

The result? The MacDaniels pulled in over $124,000 renting the two condos in 2016 and then brought in almost $138,000 in 2017, MacDaniel says.