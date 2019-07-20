How do NBA players get big-money contracts? Not by focusing on dollar signs: Chicago Bulls performance guru

The NBA off-season has been marked by a stunning, swift rearrangement of the championship contender map as players have asserted their talent off the court as strategic thinkers and masters of their own destiny. There have been some big dollar signs attached to the free agent and sign-and-trade frenzy, with multiple deals reaching above $150 million. But the goal is never just the money, according to a top NBA performance coach. If players were attached to a number as their goal, they would more likely fail than succeed. That's a lesson — and a mental approach — that can be adopted by any individual. Wendy Borlabi, the Chicago Bulls' performance coach and a Ph.D. in clinical and sports psychology, pointed to the case of Jimmy Butler. The Bulls drafted Butler — who recently left the Philadelphia 76-ers to join the Miami Heat on a four-year, $142 million contract — in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft. His first contract was for roughly $1 million a year.

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 12: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball over Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Blinch | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

"People think when you're drafted you've made it, but it's not true. You need to have a really great second contract. All players after being drafted are looking for the second contract," Borlabi said at the recent CNBC @Work Human Capital + Finance conference in Chicago. To make that happen, a player's thought process starts with something other than money. "He thought about what his values were and a process to get there, and the choices needed to influence the outcome." Butler turned down the Bulls' first offer when his second contract talks came, of $40 million over four years. He eventually signed for $95 million.

A focus on values

Borlabi said approaching a goal with a number in mind is not likely to result in success. As an example that most people can understand, she mentioned weight loss. If a person says their goal is to lose 20 lbs. they are less likely to be successful than if they say their goal is to lead a healthier life. "You wanted to lose the weight because you wanted a better lifestyle, to reduce high-blood-pressure risk. You are looking to be healthy, not lose 20 lbs. Values lead to choices, and that leads to a process, and that leads to outcomes, but often we start with choices." After signing his deal with the Heat, Butler said, "I think the culture that this organization is about, obviously the players that they have, the players they have had in the past, it fits who I am, what I'm about, how I think, how I go about what I go about every day." For more on tech, transformation and the future of work, join CNBC at the @ Work: People + Machines Summit in San Francisco on Nov. 4. Leaders from Dropbox, Sas, McKinsey and more will teach us how to balance the needs of today with the possibilities of tomorrow, and the winning strategies to compete. Another example from Borlabi's work with Bulls' players that dispels myths about what motivates elite athletes: Former Bull Rajon Rondo, now a member of the Lakers. She says Rondo sometimes has received negative press for not being the best teammate. She never saw that. In fact, she saw the opposite. "Somewhere in the middle of the season [after a game], Rajon says to two young players, 'Let's go lift weights.' And they said, 'We already did before the game.'" "'So did I,'" Borlabi quoted Rondo as saying. "And he had played 42 minutes. You need a value of fitness."

Changing the way we think