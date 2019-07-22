Boeing slides after Fitch turns negative on maker of grounded 737 Max

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Elizabeth Warren says 'warning lights are flashing' for the next...

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.

Politicsread more

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks "BAANG" are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

Marketsread more

Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

Technologyread more

Morgan Stanley sees 'credible bear case' for a US recession

Trade tensions that could lead to layoffs and a pullback from consumers are at the center of the recession case.

Economyread more

US debt ceiling, budget deal 'near final'; suspends ceiling for 2...

The agreement between the White House and congressional Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.

Politicsread more

Microsoft invests $1 billion in A.I. project co-founded by Elon...

Microsoft and OpenAI announced a new partnership to build artificial general intelligence to tackle more complex tasks than current AI.

Technologyread more

If Hollywood adjusted its highest-grossing films for inflation,...

There's a reason the film industry doesn't measure the success of modern movies against those of the past — movie ticket inflation isn't an exact science.

Entertainmentread more

J&J faces a crucial hearing Monday over thousands of talc baby...

A US judge presiding over multidistrict litigation alleging J&J's talc baby powder causes ovarian cancer starts hearing from experts Monday.

Health and Scienceread more

Air-conditioner maker Lennox cuts forecast on cooler temperatures

Air-conditioner maker Lennox International pointed to colder weather as a key reason for cutting guidance and underperforming in the second quarter.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Disney's stock 'is just an annuity stream'

Following a record breaking opening weekend for Disney's "The Lion King," CNBC's Jim Cramer said the company's stock is an "annunity stream" for investors.

Investingread more

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some...

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

World Newsread more

This is how high Boeing could fly as it prepares to report...

Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.

Trading Nationread more
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing slides after Fitch turns negative on maker of grounded 737 Max

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Fitch Ratings issued a negative outlook for Boeing due to prolonged impacts of its grounded 737 Max planes.
  • The jetliners are Boeing's best sellers and they've been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes.
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters

Boeing shares slid Monday after Fitch Ratings turned negative on the maker of the 737 Max, the manufacturer's best selling plane that has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes.

Boeing's stock was down 1.2% in morning trading, keeping a lid on the Dow Jones Industrials' gains for the day.

Boeing last week told investors it would take a $4.9 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate airlines affected by the worldwide grounding, now in its fifth month.

Fitch upheld Boeing's credit rating but warned that its debt could rise by $10 billion to more than $24 billion by the end of the year because of the Max grounding. It added that this amount would fall when deliveries of the planes resume.

Boeing paused deliveries of the Max and cut production by nearly 20% to 42 a month in the wake of the second crash.

Chicago-based Boeing reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday morning.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.