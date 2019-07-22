CNBC's @Work Human Capital + Finance Summit: Investing in the future of work

Jon Fortt with Hyatt and Delta CFOs and McKinsey Senior Partner at CNBC@Work in Chicago on June 16th, 2019.

Innovations in technology present exciting opportunities to increase productivity, efficiency, and innovation, especially when coupled with the brains, EQ, and interpersonal skills of a highly skilled workforce. CNBC's @Work is an exclusive three-part event series that examines the impact of new technology on three different disciplines—human resources, IT and finance. CNBC's @Work Human Capital + Finance summit brought together leaders who play a critical role in shaping the workplace of the future to discuss new technology, funding innovation and growing the bottom line. Speakers included the CEOs of Snap-On and the Chicago Federal Reserve, the CFOs of Adobe, Hyatt, Delta and Panera, and other leaders from IBM, Microsoft, McKinsey, the Chicago Bulls and Gen.G Esports. For more on tech, transformation and the future of work, join CNBC at the @ Work: People + Machines Summit in San Francisco on November 4. Leaders from Dropbox, SAS, Kaiser Permanente, McKinsey and more will teach us how to balance the needs of today with the possibilities of tomorrow, and the winning strategies to compete. Special Morning Session: The Business of Sport, the Sport of Business

Data analytics have revolutionized sports, shaping the way decisions are made, teams are built and revenue is maximized. Leagues and teams have pioneered the use of massive troves of data, identifying the key data that affects performance. How do they do it? Will Ventures founder and former NFL player Isaiah Kacyvenski, Philadelphia 76'ers data scientist Ivana Seric, alongside sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein examine how data can be used to enhance a company's strategy, identify market inefficiencies, gauge value, and optimize a workforce.

The Toronto Raptors. The Masters. Wimbledon. Each have a secret weapon on their roster named Watson, which is creating whole new statistical categories and providing innovative digital experiences. IBM Global Markets SVP Martin Schroeter and CNBC's Jon Fortt examine the secrets of pushing technological boundaries to gain a competitive edge.

Esports is rapidly becoming a global phenomenon. Gen.G Esports CEO Chris Park and ESL CSO Craig Levine sit down with sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein to explore what businesses can learn from the esports industry about online growth, gamification, engagement, and activation.

On the court or in the boardroom, factors like mental toughness, competitiveness, and focus are crucial to achieving a high level of success. Dr. Wendy Borlabi coaches us on how to achieve peak performance, using the same methods she teaches NBA players. @Work Main Programming

Job growth in the US has been surprisingly strong over the past several years despite concerns about a labor shortage. Are we reaching the end of the pool of available workers, are wages about to surge higher, and what's the overall outlook for the US economy for inflation, wages and interest rates? Chicago Fed President sits down with CNBC's Steve Liesman, exploring labor markets, the economy and the Fed.

How different are millennial workers, really? LaSalle Network founder and CEO Tom Gimbel and CNBC's Tyler Mathisen delve into how companies can recruit and retain the best of a mercurial generation.

The future-proof finance executive is a strategic thinker, fluent with numbers and tech, as comfortable talking data analytics and AI as s/he is talking balance sheets and ledgers. Panera CFO Michael Bufano and Adobe CFO John Murphy share what the CFO of the future looks like with CNBC's Jon Fortt.

While advances in technology and automation dominate conversations about the future of work, Snap-On CEO Nick Pinchuk is focused on his employees, too. Hear how he is helping build a different kind of workforce for the future at his own company, and his customers'.

Dell Technologies Capital president Scott Darling and Microsoft corporate VP and global head of M12 Nagraj Kashyap join CNBC's Deirdre Bosa to discuss the value proposition of corporate venture capital, what they're investing in, and what those investments tell us about the workforce of the future.

Can you tell the difference between the taste of an AI-optimized cookie and grandma's? Or a Yelp review written by a human, as opposed to a machine? It may have big impact on your business. University of Chicago Neubauer Professor of Computer Science Ben Zhao discusses AI's impacts -- both positive and negative -- with CNBC's Jon Fortt.

How do organizations plan for an evolving workforce augmented – and in some cases disrupted – by automation? What are the key areas of investment that will drive future competitive advantage? Hyatt CFO Joan Bottarini, Delta CFO Paul Jacobson and McKinsey senior partner Yael Taqqu share their strategies for tackling these questions and more with Jon Fortt.