Equifax settlement includes more free credit reports. Here's a better way for consumers to prevent fraud

Part of the huge settlement announced Monday by Equifax over its massive 2017 data breach includes lots of free credit reports for consumers. Just don't count on it being a way to prevent criminals from accessing your file. The settlement — which could reach more than $650 million and must still be approved by the courts — includes Equifax paying $300 million to a fund that would provide affected consumers with credit-monitoring services, along with compensating those who paid for such services as a result of the 2017 data breach. The agreement calls for Equifax to provide consumers with six free credit reports each year for seven years beginning in January 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission's announcement of the resolution. That would be in addition to the one free annual report that consumers are entitled to from each of the nationwide credit-reporting firms.

Mark Begor, CEO of Equifax, takes his seat for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Investigations Subcommittee hearing on March 7, 2019. Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

"None of this changes the strategy that consumers should deploy to protect themselves," said John Ulzheimer, a credit experts and president of the The Ulzheimer Group in Atlanta. "Free credit reports are fantastic, but I don't think pulling your report from time to time is a good strategy to protect your identity, because it's reactive," Ulzheimer said. In other words, if you spot a problem, fraud may already have happened. In contrast, Alzheimer said, being proactive would mean freezing your credit report, which generally blocks outside access to your file. This means a scammer can't use your personal information to get a loan or establish credit, because the potential lender can't check your report to approve the application.