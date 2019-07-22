Former head of Amazon Business takes a top job at Boxed, a start-up selling household goods in bulk

After building Amazon's business marketplace to $10 billion in annual sales volume, Prentis Wilson is headed to the start-up world.

Wilson, who spent almost eight years at Amazon and before that worked at Cisco and Honeywell, is joining Boxed as the company's first president, CNBC has learned. Boxed sells snacks, household goods and office products in bulk, promising most deliveries within two days.

His unexpected departure, reported last month by GeekWire, marks the latest in a string of high-profile exits at Amazon by executives taking senior roles at younger, high-growth companies. Greg Greeley, former head of Amazon Prime, went to Airbnb last year, while former senior vice president of the marketplace, Sebastian Gunningham, became vice chairman at WeWork. In January, Amazon's lost vice president of consumer engagement, Chee Chew, to Twilio, where he took on the role of chief product officer.

In Wilson's resignation email in May, which CNBC viewed, he said he's inspired looking back at his team's work, as it "accomplished what many said could not be done." Amazon Business sells large quantities of office and workplace products to companies in sectors including health care, hospitality, technology and construction.

At Boxed, Wilson will be in charge of operations, fulfillment and marketing, reporting directly to CEO Chieh Huang, who said he plans to spend less time on the day-to-day management so he can focus more on the company's long-term strategy. Boxed, which was valued at roughly $600 million, according to Pitchbook, is at the point where it needs industry expertise to take on Amazon as well as traditional retailing giants like Costco and Walmart.

In an interview with CNBC, Wilson said he was lured by the prospects of the business after meeting with Huang.

"The business that Boxed has built has a really long runway," Wilson said. "It's certainly carved out a specific focus that's hard to replicate."