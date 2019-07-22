This is what Google's new phones will probably look like

Last month, Google published the first picture of its new smartphone, the Pixel 4, on Twitter.

But that image was just a teaser. On Saturday, a designer who goes by the handle @OnLeaks on Twitter, and is known for creating accurate renders of upcoming phones, published the first renders of what the phone will probably look like. The renders were released in partnership with iGeeksBlog.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google is pushing full steam ahead with its flagship phones in an effort to earn its own share of the Android market. It's currently one of the smaller players in the phone hardware market, though its more affordable Pixel 3a phones, which launched in May, have helped it appeal to a broader audience while still offering a great camera. A large model is rendered next to a smaller one, suggesting Google will launch both an "XL" and a standard size Pixel 4 this fall.