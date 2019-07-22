This is what Google's new phones will probably look like

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Last month, Google published the first picture of its new smartphone, the Pixel 4, on Twitter.
But that image was just a teaser. On Saturday, a designer who goes by the handle @OnLeaks on Twitter, and is known for creating accurate renders of upcoming phones, published the first renders of what the phone will probably look like. The renders were released in partnership with iGeeksBlog.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Google is pushing full steam ahead with its flagship phones in an effort to earn its own share of the Android market. It's currently one of the smaller players in the phone hardware market, though its more affordable Pixel 3a phones, which launched in May, have helped it appeal to a broader audience while still offering a great camera. A large model is rendered next to a smaller one, suggesting Google will launch both an "XL" and a standard size Pixel 4 this fall.
The renders show that Google may follow Apple and other phone makers in removing the standard headphone jack. Also, since there isn't a visible fingerprint scanner, it appears Google may launch some sort of facial recognition unlock feature similar to Face ID on the iPhone. People who don't like notches on their phones to make room for the selfie camera may appreciate this appears to have no notch, either.
The back of the Pixel 4 appears to have a three cameras that will likely help Google build on the Pixel's reputation as having one of the best phone cameras on the market. The additional sensors may help with augmented reality apps, for wide-angle photos, improved night images and better portrait pictures. It looks almost identical to the back of leaked pictures of the next iPhone.
The Pixel 3 was announced in October 2018 and the Pixel 4 is expected around the same time this year when Google also launches its next version of Android, currently named Android Q. Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhones in September. Samsung announced that it will hold an even in New York on August 7, where it's expected to introduce the Galaxy Note 10.