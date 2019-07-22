This market is atypical, but people with a million dollars in stocks are fine with it

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said that downside risks to the economy remain with trade wars softening business investment and weak inflation. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

People at the very top are a little confused by the current economy and top in the market. Warren Buffett has said that no economic textbook explains the "strange" economic situation we are in today. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently testified that the decades-old relationship between unemployment and inflation "has gone away, " so the old rules about raising rates to limit inflation don't apply today. Ray Dalio of the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, says that a coming "paradigm shift" in investing means it is time to reduce risk by investing in safe-haven assets, including gold, as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies. Maybe stranger still: Even as it is more difficult today to make sense of the current relationship between central banks, the economy and the market, that is not proving to be a concern for investors when it comes to keeping their money in stocks, according to the latest survey of market millionaires conducted by E-Trade Financial. The survey was conducted in early July among 205 investors with $1 million or more of investable assets and is provided exclusively to CNBC.

No rate cut needed, but investors will take it

Among individual investors with at least $1 million in a self-directed brokerage account, 74% rate the U.S. economy as either an A or B, and only a third (35%) think the current state of the U.S. economy merits a rate cut, and that was down from 44% who thought a cut was required last quarter — 35% said no rate cut is necessary; another 30% said they had no conviction on what the next move should be. By all expectations, a rate cut is coming when the Fed meets over the last two days of July, and these investors say the decision will keep the major market averages, including the S&P 500, moving up. Fifty-six percent of investors with at least $1 million in their brokerage account told E-Trade that the market will rise through the end of the third quarter. Millionaire investors who think the market will drop did increase, but only from 15% to 19%. Another 25% of those surveyed think the market will end the quarter close to flat. "Looking back over the more recent history of monetary policy, this is atypical, that we would have a cut at this juncture, but the world has been changing, certainly over last decade," said Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Capital. "Millionaires overall are still generally positive and committed to their investment plan." Expectations for gains have moderated. The percentage of millionaires who expect stocks to rise through the end of this quarter declined from 62% to 56%. "Investors have range-bound expectations," Loewengart said, "but they are generally skewed to upside." He added, "Even with investors questioning whether the economy really needs an interest-rate cut, one behavior quirk we see with investors is separating the economy from the market."