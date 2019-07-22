Huawei suppliers like Google, Qualcomm and Intel will meet with White House officials as they seek exemptions from ban

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
White House officials will host a meeting with a number of technology companies on Monday to discuss the U.S. ban on Huawei.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will be in attendance, alongside representatives from Huawei suppliers and tech companies Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel and Micron, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Executives from Google are also expected to attend the event, Reuters reported. The Huawei ban will likely be on the agenda, but "that is not the reason why they are convening the meeting," sources told Reuters.
The meeting comes after the U.S. placed Huawei on the Commerce Department's Entity List in May over national security concerns. It meant that U.S. companies would be banned from selling parts and components to Huawei without a special license.
Last month, President Donald Trump said some U.S. firms would be able to resume sales to Huawei, but it's still unclear how companies can qualify for an exemption.
-CNBC's Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.