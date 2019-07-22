Abe's ruling coalition wins majority in Japan polls, but lacks enough seats for reform

Japan Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party President Shinzo Abe at an election campaign rally in Japan.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ruling coalition party won a majority in the country's upper house elections on Sunday — but they failed to secure enough votes needed for Abe's long-held dream of revising the constitution.

Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Komeito Party, won at least 69 of the 124 seats contested in parliament's 245-seat upper house — with nine seats yet to be called, according to Japanese media reports.

But the coalition fell short of a two-thirds "super majority" — or 85 seats — needed to revise the country's constitution. The move would allow Japan to further legitimize its military, and end a ban that has kept its armed forces from fighting abroad since 1945, when World War II ended.