These four places in Asia account for almost 20% of global travel spending

The U.S. will likely emerge the winner in a "cold currency war" that is heating up, an expert said.Currenciesread more
These box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last...Entertainmentread more
Tariffs are the only instrument left for addressing China's systematic and excessive surpluses on its U.S. trades, writes Michael Ivanovitch.US Economyread more
In its latest attempt to build market credibility, China on Monday launched the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," on which 25 companies were listed.China Economyread more
When Cathy Hsu and Tony Hsieh wanted to build an English language app for Chinese children, they decided to follow Facebook and Google's lead.Start-upsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Monday afternoon, as a Nasdaq-style technology board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange marked its debut.Asia Marketsread more
Instagram began tests that hide "like" counts on posts. That means influencers who market products on Instagram will have to rely on different metrics to show success.Technologyread more
Peter Neupert worked for Microsoft and Amazon-backed Drugstore.com, where he got to know Jeff Bezos. He now advises start-ups.Technologyread more
The firing of the tear gas was the latest confrontation between police and protesters who have taken to the streets for over a month to fight a proposed extradition bill and...China Politicsread more
Last week shows that oil prices are not the indicator for Middle East tensions they once were, and worries about global demand and growing U.S. production has changed that...Market Insiderread more
Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female corporate-development...Technologyread more
Outbound travelers from four major Asia Pacific markets accounted for close to one-fifth of global travel spending last year, highlighting the region's burgeoning tourism appetite, according to a new report by financial services firm, Mastercard.
Overnight visitors from mainland China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan made up 18.5% of global travel spend within the world's top 200 cities in 2018 — up from 11% a decade earlier, Mastercard's new "Global Destination Cities Index: Origins" study found.
The report, which draws on data from third-party sources including the World Travel & Tourism Council, examined the total number of international overnight visitor arrivals in 2018 to find the world's leading outbound travel markets. It comes as part of wider Mastercard research into the global travel industry, set to be released later this year.
The U.S. continued to contribute the greatest number of overnight international arrivals to the top 200 cities in 2018, accounting for 9.9% of the global total. However, the Asia Pacific region saw significant uptick over the past decade, the report found.
Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) climbed from seventh place in 2009 to second position last year, accounting for 9% of international arrivals globally. Meanwhile, South Korea and Taiwan both broke into the top 10 ranking for the first time, accounting for 3.4% and 2.3% respectively. Japan, at 3.1%, fell two places in the last 10 years.
In terms of total travel spending, China dominated at 9.6%, followed closely behind by the U.S. at 9.2%.
Business and leisure travelers from the top 10 markets comprised nearly half (49.1%) of all overnight international visitor arrivals to the 200 destinations last year, and accounted for 48.4% of their total expenditure, the report showed.
The shift points to Asia Pacific's fast-growing — but as yet, largely untapped — travel market, according to Mastercard's senior vice president of data and services for Asia Pacific, Rupert Naylor.
"What's most fascinating for us from an Asia Pacific perspective is the fact that, not only has this region's spend contribution to global travel expenditure nearly doubled in the last decade, but we've barely scratched the surface in terms of percentages of the populations that are traveling overseas," said Naylor.
Naylor said that was particularly significant with regard to mainland China, India (12th) and Indonesia (19th) — three of the world's most populated countries.