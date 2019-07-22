Microsoft invests $1 billion in artificial intelligence project co-founded by Elon Musk

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Elizabeth Warren says 'warning lights are flashing' for the next...

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.

Politicsread more

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks "BAANG" are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

Marketsread more

Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

Technologyread more

Morgan Stanley sees 'credible bear case' for a US recession

Trade tensions that could lead to layoffs and a pullback from consumers are at the center of the recession case.

Economyread more

US debt ceiling, budget deal 'near final'; suspends ceiling for 2...

The agreement between the White House and congressional Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.

Politicsread more

Microsoft invests $1 billion in A.I. project co-founded by Elon...

Microsoft and OpenAI announced a new partnership to build artificial general intelligence to tackle more complex tasks than current AI.

Technologyread more

If Hollywood adjusted its highest-grossing films for inflation,...

There's a reason the film industry doesn't measure the success of modern movies against those of the past — movie ticket inflation isn't an exact science.

Entertainmentread more

J&J faces a crucial hearing Monday over thousands of talc baby...

A US judge presiding over multidistrict litigation alleging J&J's talc baby powder causes ovarian cancer starts hearing from experts Monday.

Health and Scienceread more

Air-conditioner maker Lennox cuts forecast on cooler temperatures

Air-conditioner maker Lennox International pointed to colder weather as a key reason for cutting guidance and underperforming in the second quarter.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Disney's stock 'is just an annuity stream'

Following a record breaking opening weekend for Disney's "The Lion King," CNBC's Jim Cramer said the company's stock is an "annunity stream" for investors.

Investingread more

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some...

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

World Newsread more

This is how high Boeing could fly as it prepares to report...

Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Microsoft invests $1 billion in artificial intelligence project co-founded by Elon Musk

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Microsoft and OpenAI announced a new partnership to build artificial general intelligence to tackle more complex tasks than AI.
  • Microsoft will invest $1 billion in OpenAI as part of the project, the companies said.
  • While today's AI can tackle simple tasks, the companies said AGI will be able to take on more "multidisciplinary problems."
Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018, in Paris.
Chesnot | Getty Images

Microsoft is investing $1 billion in Elon Musk's OpenAI to build artificial intelligence that can tackle more complex tasks, the companies announced Monday.

Through the partnership, the companies will build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies and Microsoft will become OpenAI's exclusive cloud provider, according to the announcements. The companies said the technology they plan to build, artificial general intelligence (AGI), will be able to solve more complex problems that AI currently is capable of.

"Modern AI systems work well for the specific problem on which they've been trained, but getting AI systems to help address some of the hardest problems facing the world today will require generalization and deep mastery of multiple AI technologies," the companies wrote in a press release. "OpenAI and Microsoft's vision is for artificial general intelligence to work with people to help solve currently intractable multidisciplinary problems, including global challenges such as climate change, more personalized healthcare and education."

Rather than build its own product to make up the costs of building AI technologies, OpenAI said in its announcement that it decided to license some of its "pre-AGI technologies" and make Microsoft its preferred commercialization partner.

Microsoft and OpenAI chose to work together based on "shared principles on ethics and trust," according to the release.

"We believe that the creation of beneficial AGI will be the most important technological development in human history, with the potential to shape the trajectory of humanity," OpenAI wrote.

OpenAI was co-founded by Musk and Sam Altman, the company's CEO.

Tech