Morgan Stanley sees 'credible bear case' for a US recession

Interest rate cuts might come too late to save an economy that is dangerously close to slipping into recession, according to Morgan Stanley economists. "For now, the path to the bear case of a U.S. recession is still narrow, but not unrealistic," a team led by chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner told Morgan Stanley clients in a lengthy analysis that spells out the likelihood of negative growth within the next 12 months and what investors should do if that comes to pass. Trade tensions that could lead to layoffs and a pullback from consumers are at the center of the recession case. Zentner said the current "credible bear case" probability is about 20%, but that could change quickly. "If trade tensions escalate further, our economists see the direct impact of tariffs interacting with the indirect effects of tighter financial conditions and other spillovers, potentially leading consumers to retrench," she wrote. "Corporates may start laying off workers and cutting capex as margins are hit further and uncertainty rises."

The effects would be a "large demand shock" that would take growth from a projected 2.2% in 2019 to a negative 0.1% in 2020 — a shallow recession but nonetheless a substantial retreat for an economy that grew 2.9% in 2018. From an investing standpoint, that could mean a substantial hit to stocks, with the best bets being defensive sectors like health care and consumer staples, with autos and tech hardware the areas most likely to underperform, according to the analysis. Other areas to avoid include cyclical stocks and high-yield bonds, though fixed income overall tends to outperform as a safe haven during a recession. "Since recessions do not announce themselves when they arrive and markets are forward-looking, history suggests that investors should not wait for confirmation of a recession before getting more defensive in their asset allocation," Zentner wrote." Patience does not pay when it comes to recessions — an investor who rotates to bonds from equities only after a recession is confirmed by the [National Bureau of Economic Research] would have both felt the worst of equity underperformance and missed out on substantial positive bond returns leading up to the announcement date." In fact, Zentner said waiting until the NBER actually pronounces the economy in recession is a good time to start buying, as the market already will start pricing a recovery.

Waiting on the Fed