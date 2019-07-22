Philips second-quarter results top estimates as growth picks up

Skip Navigation
The US will likely win in a 'cold currency war,' says Pimco

The U.S. will likely emerge the winner in a "cold currency war" that is heating up, an expert said.

Currenciesread more

Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009. It's made $18.2...

These box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last...

Entertainmentread more

Trump's choice: Yield to China or raise trade tariffs and pave...

Tariffs are the only instrument left for addressing China's systematic and excessive surpluses on its U.S. trades, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

US Economyread more

China kicks off new Shanghai tech board in a bid to improve...

In its latest attempt to build market credibility, China on Monday launched the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," on which 25 companies were listed.

China Economyread more

What Facebook and Google taught this couple about building a...

When Cathy Hsu and Tony Hsieh wanted to build an English language app for Chinese children, they decided to follow Facebook and Google's lead.

Start-upsread more

Asia stocks trade lower; Shanghai poised to debut Nasdaq-style...

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Monday afternoon, as a Nasdaq-style technology board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange marked its debut.

Asia Marketsread more

As Instagram tests its 'like' ban, influencers will have to shift...

Instagram began tests that hide "like" counts on posts. That means influencers who market products on Instagram will have to rely on different metrics to show success.

Technologyread more

This health investor shadowed Jeff Bezos and worked for Bill...

Peter Neupert worked for Microsoft and Amazon-backed Drugstore.com, where he got to know Jeff Bezos. He now advises start-ups.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as protests...

The firing of the tear gas was the latest confrontation between police and protesters who have taken to the streets for over a month to fight a proposed extradition bill and...

China Politicsread more

Iran tanker seizure shows oil price has become a 'broken...

Last week shows that oil prices are not the indicator for Middle East tensions they once were, and worries about global demand and growing U.S. production has changed that...

Market Insiderread more

Meet Morgan Beller, the 26-year-old woman behind Facebook's plan...

Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female corporate-development...

Technologyread more

Amazon's updated suspension policy still has sellers worried...

Amazon's new policy for account suspensions doesn't go far enough to protect sellers from potentially unfair and wrongful suspensions, merchants say.

Technologyread more
Earnings

Philips second-quarter results top estimates as growth picks up

Balint Porneczi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6% rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, helped by strong demand for its hospital equipment in China and the United States.

Analysts polled by the company had seen adjusted sales growth of 4.5%, compared with a 4% increase in the same period last year.

Sales rose to 4.67 billion euros ($5.24 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) jumped 14% to 549 million euros, roughly meeting expectations.

Philips, which sells products ranging from toothbrushes to medical imaging systems, held on to its forecast of solid growth throughout the year as it reported an 8% increase in new orders.

"We continue to expect our performance momentum to further improve in the second half of the year, supported by sales growth and our productivity programme," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

The company, purely focused on healthcare since spinning off its lighting and consumer electronics divisions in recent years, reaffirmed its target for total comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% per year until 2020.