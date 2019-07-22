Prosecutor: Cristiano Ronaldo won't face Las Vegas rape charge

Skip Navigation
Elizabeth Warren's recession scare appears long on fear, short on...

The Massachusetts senator's alarm-sounding on consumer debt neglects to measure it against the growth in the economy and the ability to pay.

Economy

Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

Technology

DeVos family profits soar after Trump tax reform bill

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...

Politics

White House, Congress strike a two-year debt ceiling and budget...

The deal between the White House and Democrats was earlier expected to raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.

Politics

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TD Ameritrade,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 22.

Market Insider

Real estate developer takes on Trump's immigration policy

The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...

Real Estate

Apple reportedly in talks to buy Intel's modem division for $1...

The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.

Technology

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

Markets

T-Mobile bets Sprint merger is worth giving Dish a new lease on...

T-Mobile is choosing to move ahead with a merger with Sprint even though it will prop up Dish Network as a new, possibly disruptive fourth U.S. wireless competitor.

Technology

JP Morgan: The market is 'vulnerable' to a vicious sell-off if...

Danger is lurking in the stock market: An abrupt sell-off could be around the corner if the Federal Reserve doesn't deliver the rate cut the market expects next week, the firm...

Markets

Beyond Meat's stock jumps nearly 10% ahead of earnings

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped nearly 10% Monday, nearing its all-time high, on investor optimism ahead of its earnings.

Food & Beverage

Morgan Stanley's bullish call on Apple defies conventional...

Morgan Stanley made a bold call on Apple. But CNBC's Jim Cramer says it would be a mistake to buy shares ahead of its earnings next week.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer
Sports

Prosecutor: Cristiano Ronaldo won't face Las Vegas rape charge

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Singapore.
Pakawich Damrongkiattisak | Getty Images

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in U.S. court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

Key Points
  • Jeffrey Epstein, accused of child sex trafficking, is willing to post bail as high as $100 million, his lawyer said Monday at a detention hearing for the former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.
  • A prosecutor argued the case against Epstein, a wealthy investor, is "already significantly stronger and getting stronger every single day."
  • Trump's Labor secretary, Alex Acosta, resigned last week after outrage over a nonprosecution deal he cut with Epstein more than a decade ago as Miami's top federal prosecutor.