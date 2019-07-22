Robinhood lands a $7.6 billion valuation after recent funding round

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...Politicsread more
A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.Marketsread more
The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...Real Estateread more
The deal between the White House and Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.Politicsread more
Danger is lurking in the stock market: An abrupt sell-off could be around the corner if the Federal Reserve doesn't deliver the rate cut the market expects next week.Marketsread more
At Rockets of Awesome, Scott Turner will be a senior vice president responsible for digital and marketing. He'll report to founder Rachel Blumenthal, wife to Warby Parker...Retailread more
"Even a 50-basis point reduction would still keep the Fed funds rate well above zero," Shelton told The Washington Post in an email.The Fedread more
The stocks of several utilities opened lower, after weekend power outages during a major heat wave and from severe storms.Market Insiderread more
Also in Epstein's address book is supermarket mogul Ron Burkle, Chelsea Clinton, former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, and media titan Rupert Murdoch,...Politicsread more
Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood is now valued at $7.6 billion after closing its most recent late-stage funding round.Financeread more
Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood is now valued at $7.6 billion after closing its most recent, late-stage funding round.
The Menlo Park, California-based company, which offers commission-free stock and cryptocurrency trading, announced a $323 million Series E round led by DST Global on Monday. Other well-known venture capital firms NEA, Sequoia, Thrive Capital, DST Global, and Ribbit Capital also participated.
People familiar with the deal told CNBC in May that the company had been in the process of raising at least $200 million, putting its valuation between $7 billion and $8 billion.
The six-year-old company — mostly used by millennials —said the new cash injection would go towards "pursuing our mission of democratizing finance for all."
Robinhood made headlines after the botched launch of what it called a checking and savings account with a 3% interest rate in December. A day later, the digital brokerage firm announced it would re-launch and re-name the product. It caught the attention of U.S. senators in the process, who said they were "concerned" that Robinhood and other fintech companies may be dodging regulatory scrutiny. A Robinhood spokeswoman told CNBC it still plans to offer customers a cash management feature within brokerage accounts.
The company first shook up the brokerage space in 2013 with commission-free trading. Major incumbents like Charles Schwab and Fidelity have battled for lower fees since. The start-up is stepping even further into traditional finance and earlier this year, submitted an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, for a national bank charter. Robinhood hired the former CEO Wedbush Bank and Merchants Bank of California, Scott Racusin, to oversee the project and eventually be president and CEO of the proposed bank.
Robinhood went through an eye-popping growth spurt last year. It jumped from 4 million users in the summer to more than 6 million users by the end of 2018. Founders and co-CEOs, Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev, have repeatedly said Robinhood's long-term strategy involves public listing.