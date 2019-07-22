Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Equifax, Vail Resorts, Halliburton, CBS, Disney & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren wrote.Politicsread more
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.World Newsread more
Documents leaked to The Washington Post revealed that Huawei secretly worked with the North Korean government on its wireless network.Technologyread more
Equifax will pay at least $575 million, and potentially as much as $700 million, to settle allegations over its massive over 2017 data breach, U.S. regulators said in a...Technologyread more
Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Mike Santoli breaks down the aggressive buying of "sure things" and shunning of cyclical and policy risk.Trading Nationread more
Facebook has seen an increase in the median number of comments, likes and ads clicked by users on the service from January to July, according to Audience Insights, a Facebook...Technologyread more
For investors hoping rate cuts would push the market higher, Goldman Sachs said stocks can't really go anywhere from here.Marketsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Hollister is scaling its once-shuttered Gilly Hicks lingerie brand with new pop-up shops in malls, as Victoria's Secret still struggles to reach women with its overly sexy...Retailread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Equifax – The credit reporting agency will pay up to $700 million to settle various federal and state probes of its 2017 data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans.
Vail Resorts – The resort operator will buy rival Peak Resorts for $11 per share in cash, more than double Peak's Friday closing price of $5.10. The deal adds 17 ski areas to Vail's portfolio, including New York's Hunter Mountain and Vermont's Mount Snow.
Halliburton – The oilfield services company beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts, but Halliburton said it was pleased with the quarter. It pointed to upbeat international growth, and its ability to manage North American market dynamics.
Cal-Maine Foods – The nation's largest egg producer lost 41 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, 7 cents a share more than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue also fell short of forecasts amid what the company calls "challenging" market conditions.
Micron Technology – The chip maker's stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which feels excess memory chip inventory that customers are carrying will be depleted faster than previously expected. Goldman also feels that memory chip pricing could start to improve during the third quarter.
CBS – CBS and AT&T were unable to come to an new distribution agreement, causing CBS stations to go dark Saturday morning on AT&T services like DirecTV and U-verse.
Walt Disney – Disney's live action remake of "The Lion King" topped the weekend box office with $185 million in North American ticket sales, and the company's "Avengers: Endgame" surpassed "Avatar" to become the all-time box office champion.
Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit has finalized a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over alleged violations of childrens' data privacy laws, according to the Washington Post. The fine is said to be "multimillion-dollar" but an exact amount wasn't reported.
Phillips – Phillips reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, as the Dutch health technology company sold more of its hospital equipment in the China and U.S. markets.
M&T Bank – The bank was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Jaffray, following second-quarter earnings for the bank that missed the Street's forecasts. Piper Jaffray also cut its price target on the stock to $168 per share from $196 a share. M&T had reported profit of $3.34 per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.69 a share.
Stitch Fix – Stitch Fix was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which cited an attractive entry price for the styling service's shares.
Ralph Lauren – The apparel maker confirmed the departure of Brand Group President Valerie Hermann, effect at the end of September. The news had earlier been reported by Women's Wear Daily.