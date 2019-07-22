Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Equifax, Vail Resorts, Halliburton, CBS, Disney & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Equifax – The credit reporting agency will pay up to $700 million to settle various federal and state probes of its 2017 data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans.

Vail Resorts – The resort operator will buy rival Peak Resorts for $11 per share in cash, more than double Peak's Friday closing price of $5.10. The deal adds 17 ski areas to Vail's portfolio, including New York's Hunter Mountain and Vermont's Mount Snow.

Halliburton – The oilfield services company beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts, but Halliburton said it was pleased with the quarter. It pointed to upbeat international growth, and its ability to manage North American market dynamics.

Cal-Maine Foods – The nation's largest egg producer lost 41 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, 7 cents a share more than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue also fell short of forecasts amid what the company calls "challenging" market conditions.

Micron Technology – The chip maker's stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which feels excess memory chip inventory that customers are carrying will be depleted faster than previously expected. Goldman also feels that memory chip pricing could start to improve during the third quarter.

CBS – CBS and AT&T were unable to come to an new distribution agreement, causing CBS stations to go dark Saturday morning on AT&T services like DirecTV and U-verse.

Walt Disney – Disney's live action remake of "The Lion King" topped the weekend box office with $185 million in North American ticket sales, and the company's "Avengers: Endgame" surpassed "Avatar" to become the all-time box office champion.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit has finalized a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over alleged violations of childrens' data privacy laws, according to the Washington Post. The fine is said to be "multimillion-dollar" but an exact amount wasn't reported.

Phillips – Phillips reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, as the Dutch health technology company sold more of its hospital equipment in the China and U.S. markets.

M&T Bank – The bank was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Jaffray, following second-quarter earnings for the bank that missed the Street's forecasts. Piper Jaffray also cut its price target on the stock to $168 per share from $196 a share. M&T had reported profit of $3.34 per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.69 a share.

Stitch Fix – Stitch Fix was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which cited an attractive entry price for the styling service's shares.

Ralph Lauren – The apparel maker confirmed the departure of Brand Group President Valerie Hermann, effect at the end of September. The news had earlier been reported by Women's Wear Daily.