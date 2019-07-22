These stocks are long-term winners from the automation boom, Citi says

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...
A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.
The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...
The deal between the White House and Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.
Danger is lurking in the stock market: An abrupt sell-off could be around the corner if the Federal Reserve doesn't deliver the rate cut the market expects next week.
At Rockets of Awesome, Scott Turner will be a senior vice president responsible for digital and marketing. He'll report to founder Rachel Blumenthal, wife to Warby Parker...
"Even a 50-basis point reduction would still keep the Fed funds rate well above zero," Shelton told The Washington Post in an email.
The stocks of several utilities opened lower, after weekend power outages during a major heat wave and from severe storms.
Also in Epstein's address book is supermarket mogul Ron Burkle, Chelsea Clinton, former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, and media titan Rupert Murdoch,...
Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood is now valued at $7.6 billion after closing its most recent late-stage funding round.
Some blue chip companies like General Electric, Siemens, and Honeywell are well-positioned to ride the new age automation boom, according to Citi.
The firm gave buy ratings to some of the companies it feels will house the factories of the future, when a confluence of industrial and technology companies take over the automation industry.