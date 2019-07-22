These stocks are long-term winners from the automation boom, Citi says

Skip Navigation
Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

Technology

DeVos family profits soar after Trump tax reform bill

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...

Politics

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

Markets

Major real estate developer takes on Trump's immigration policy

The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...

Real Estate

US debt ceiling, budget deal 'near final'; suspends ceiling for 2...

The deal between the White House and Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.

Politics

JP Morgan: The market is 'vulnerable' to a vicious sell-off if...

Danger is lurking in the stock market: An abrupt sell-off could be around the corner if the Federal Reserve doesn't deliver the rate cut the market expects next week.

Markets

Kids clothing retailer Rockets of Awesome nabs former Walmart...

At Rockets of Awesome, Scott Turner will be a senior vice president responsible for digital and marketing. He'll report to founder Rachel Blumenthal, wife to Warby Parker...

Retail

Judy Shelton calls for a deeper rate cut later this month

"Even a 50-basis point reduction would still keep the Fed funds rate well above zero," Shelton told The Washington Post in an email.

The Fed

Con Edison, other utility stocks take a hit after customers lose...

The stocks of several utilities opened lower, after weekend power outages during a major heat wave and from severe storms.

Market Insider

Big names in Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book: Trump, Clintons, Woody...

Also in Epstein's address book is supermarket mogul Ron Burkle, Chelsea Clinton, former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, and media titan Rupert Murdoch,...

Politics

Robinhood lands a $7.6 billion valuation after recent funding...

Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood is now valued at $7.6 billion after closing its most recent late-stage funding round.

Finance

Elizabeth Warren says 'warning lights are flashing' for the next...

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.

Politics

These stocks are long-term winners from the automation boom, Citi says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A man takes a picture of a General Electric (GE) engine during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018.
Aly Song | Reuters

Some blue chip companies like General Electric, Siemens, and Honeywell are well-positioned to ride the new age automation boom, according to Citi.

The firm gave buy ratings to some of the companies it feels will house the factories of the future, when a confluence of industrial and technology companies take over the automation industry.