Three options strategies for the week: July 22, 2019

Top Stories
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Equifax, Vail Resorts,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Elizabeth Warren says 'warning lights are flashing' for the next...

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren wrote.

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some...

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

Huawei reportedly helped North Korea build its wireless network

Documents leaked to The Washington Post revealed that Huawei secretly worked with the North Korean government on its wireless network.

Equifax to pay potentially as much as $700 million in data breach...

Equifax will pay at least $575 million, and potentially as much as $700 million, to settle allegations over its massive over 2017 data breach, U.S. regulators said in a...

This is how high Boeing could fly as it prepares to report...

Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.

Investors keep buying momentum stocks in a bet they are a 'sure...

CNBC's Mike Santoli breaks down the aggressive buying of "sure things" and shunning of cyclical and policy risk.

Facebook user engagement keeps growing despite numerous scandals

Facebook has seen an increase in the median number of comments, likes and ads clicked by users on the service from January to July, according to Audience Insights, a Facebook...

Goldman Sachs: The market is stuck, so buy earnings growers...

For investors hoping rate cuts would push the market higher, Goldman Sachs said stocks can't really go anywhere from here.

Analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Micron & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Hollister's once-shuttered lingerie brand Gilly Hicks is staging...

Hollister is scaling its once-shuttered Gilly Hicks lingerie brand with new pop-up shops in malls, as Victoria's Secret still struggles to reach women with its overly sexy...

This is what Google's new phones will probably look like

New rendered photos of what the Google Pixel 4 probably looks like were published over the weekend.

Three options strategies for the week: July 22, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The Final Call: FB, FL & TSLA
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw illustrated a call calendar in Facebook.

Dan Nathan broke down a put spread in Tesla

Karen Finerman looked into a risk reversal in Foot Locker

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Dan is Long EA July / Sept call calendar. DIS July / Sept call calendar. XHB Sept put spread. TLT Sept call spread. MSFT, SBUX & PG August put spreads. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.