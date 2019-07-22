President Trump met with tech CEOs on Monday to discuss Huawei and trade practices

President Donald Trump introduces Broadcom CEO Hock Tan prior to Tan announcing the repatriation of his company's headquarters to the United States from Singapore during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC, November 2, 2017.

President Donald Trump met with CEOs from Google, Broadcom and other technology companies on Monday to discuss trade practices and national security issues.

The White House said in a press release that the meeting was "constructive." One topic on the docket was Huawei and the security concerns around use of the Chinese company's equipment. The discussion came as tech companies face the potential of increased regulation following a week of hearings on Capitol Hill.

The seven CEOs from the tech and telecom industries were Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Stephen Milligan of Western Digital, Steven Mollenkopf of Qualcomm, Sundar Pichai of Google, Chuck Robbins of Cisco, Robert Swan of Intel and Hock Tan of Broadcom.

The executives requested "timely licensing decisions" from the Department of Commerce regarding Huawei, and the President agreed, according to the White House. Huawei is in hot water with the U.S. government as Washington banned a wide range of sales to the Chinese company earlier this year, citing national security concerns. However, it later softened the terms.

Intel is the only company so far to respond to CNBC's requests for comment:

"We regularly engage with the Administration on issues important to Intel and our industry," a spokesperson said. "We appreciate joining our peers attending today's White House economic meeting and sharing Intel's perspective on economic issues, including how the current trade situation with China impacts the critical US semiconductor industry."

Numerous members from the White House and Trump administration were also in attendance, including Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff; Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior advisor; economic advisor Larry Kudlow; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

