UK set for a new prime minister as Brexit chaos rolls on

Boris Johnson (L) and Jeremy Hunt take part in the Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson debate Head To Head on ITV on July 9, 2019 in Salford, England.

The U.K. will find out who its next prime minister will be this week as voting within the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party comes to a close.

Monday is the last day that members of the party can submit their preferred candidate to lead the party, and the country, with former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson facing the current holder of that post Jeremy Hunt.

Johnson, who is known for his outspoken and often controversial views, is seen as the frontrunner with the result expected Tuesday. The vote comes after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would resign following repeated parliamentary rejections of the Brexit deal she struck with the EU.

As such, the party leadership race has focused on how each contender would deal with Brexit ahead of a new departure deadline of October 31.

Pro-Brexit candidate Johnson has already caused a stir by saying that the U.K. must leave the EU by the deadline "do or die, come what may" even if that meant leaving without a deal in place. His opponent Hunt, a "Remainer" in the initial 2016 referendum who has since said he would now vote to leave, has also been vociferous about fulfilling Brexit but said no deal was a last resort.

A "no-deal" Brexit is seen by many inside and outside of parliament as a "cliff-edge" scenario to be avoided at all costs.

Leaving without a deal in place would mean an abrupt departure from the EU with no transition period which would have allowed businesses to adjust to life outside the trading bloc. It would also mean that the U.K. has to revert to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and automatic import tariffs that could damage trade and consumption.

Many ardent Brexiteers are fed up with the delay, however, and believe that the U.K. should adhere to an already-extended deadline to leave the bloc. The EU has insisted many times that it is not open to renegotiating the deal it struck with May last year, raising the prospect of a no-deal exit.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond has already said he will resign on Wednesday and has strongly opposed a no-deal Brexit, telling CNBC last week that "if the new government tries to drive the U.K. over a cliff-edge called no-deal Brexit I will do all I can to stop that."