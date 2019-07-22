US debt ceiling and budget deal 'near final'; suspends ceiling for 2 years: Source

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The White House and congressional Democrats have moved close to a budget deal that would raise the U.S. debt ceiling for two years, a source close to the talks told CNBC.

An agreement to prevent the U.S. from hitting its borrowing limit and stop government funding from lapsing is "near final," the person said. Remaining talks relate to "technical language issues," according to the source.

The developing deal would suspend the debt ceiling through July 31, 2021. It would permanently end the sequester, automatic across the board spending cuts. A sequester would have taken effect in January without congressional action.