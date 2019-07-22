US debt ceiling and budget deal 'near final'; suspends ceiling for 2 years: Source

Skip Navigation
Elizabeth Warren says 'warning lights are flashing' for the next...

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks "BAANG" are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

Morgan Stanley sees 'credible bear case' for a US recession

Trade tensions that could lead to layoffs and a pullback from consumers are at the center of the recession case.

Microsoft invests $1 billion in A.I. project co-founded by Elon...

Microsoft and OpenAI announced a new partnership to build artificial general intelligence to tackle more complex tasks than current AI.

If Hollywood adjusted its highest-grossing films for inflation,...

There's a reason the film industry doesn't measure the success of modern movies against those of the past — movie ticket inflation isn't an exact science.

J&J faces a crucial hearing Monday over thousands of talc baby...

A US judge presiding over multidistrict litigation alleging J&J's talc baby powder causes ovarian cancer starts hearing from experts Monday.

Air-conditioner maker Lennox cuts forecast on cooler temperatures

Air-conditioner maker Lennox International pointed to colder weather as a key reason for cutting guidance and underperforming in the second quarter.

Cramer: Disney's stock 'is just an annuity stream'

Following a record breaking opening weekend for Disney's "The Lion King," CNBC's Jim Cramer said the company's stock is an "annunity stream" for investors.

Iranian officials say 17 alleged US spies captured, some...

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry held a briefing on Monday where they announced the alleged spies were Iranian citizens but trained by the CIA.

This is how high Boeing could fly as it prepares to report...

Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.

Politics

US debt ceiling and budget deal 'near final'; suspends ceiling for 2 years: Source

Ylan Mui@ylanmui
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • The White House and congressional Democrats are nearing a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years and fund the government, a source told CNBC. 
  • It would suspend the debt limit for two years and permanently end the budget sequester. 
  • Lawmakers are rushing to address both the debt limit and government funding before they leave for their August recess. 
Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The White House and congressional Democrats have moved close to a budget deal that would raise the U.S. debt ceiling for two years, a source close to the talks told CNBC.

An agreement to prevent the U.S. from hitting its borrowing limit and stop government funding from lapsing is "near final," the person said. Remaining talks relate to "technical language issues," according to the source. 

The developing deal would suspend the debt ceiling through July 31, 2021. It would permanently end the sequester, automatic across the board spending cuts. A sequester would have taken effect in January without congressional action. 

The budget agreement would include parity between increases in defense spending and domestic, non-defense outlays — a priority for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It would also have about $75 billion in spending offsets, measures conservatives have backed. 

Lawmakers have scrambled to strike a deal before they leave for their August recess. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warns the U.S. could run out of cash to pay its bills by September, setting up the potential for default on the federal debt.

In addition, the government will shut down if Congress cannot pass a spending bill by Sept. 30. While a default would reverberate throughout the global economy and financial markets, a temporary government funding lapse could drag on U.S. economic growth. 

Last week, Pelosi said she hopes to bring a budget deal to the House floor by Thursday — the last day the chamber is in session before lawmakers leave for the month of August. She believes it would give the Senate enough time to pass legislation before the chamber departs for its recess next week.﻿