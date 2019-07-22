US stock futures slightly higher on hopes of a smaller Fed rate cut

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Monday morning as expectations of aggressive policy easing from the Federal Reserve dampen.

At around 3:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were 36 points higher and pointed to an implied positive open of around 24 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also marginally higher.

Market focus is heavily attuned to the U.S. central bank as hopes of a 50 basis point cut to interest rates at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting wane. A Wall Street Journal report on Friday suggested a more cautious 25 basis point cut is likely following comments from several senior Fed officials..

Friday saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall 1% each to close at their biggest weekly losses since late May, while the Dow lost 0.6%, after the indexes had notched all-time highs earlier in the week.