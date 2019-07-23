The rule that comedian Hannibal Buress applies to investing

Hannibal Buress is perhaps best known for being one half of American surrealist comedy series "The Eric Andre Show" and the star of Comedy Central's "Broad City."

The 36-year-old got his big break writing for NBC's "Saturday Night Live " and regularly appeared on the late night comedy circuit alongside the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and David Letterman, before going it alone with a string of headline gigs.

Less well known, however, may be his shift into the world of business as an investor in early stage start-ups, ranging from tech to coffee.

Yet, there's an important strategy the comedian has taken from the stage to the boardroom, he recently told CNBC Make It.

"The way comedy helps with businesses is just idea generation: Being able to come up with a lot of ideas and concepts that connect and might not connect," Buress said at RISE tech conference in Hong Kong.

"Come up with 10 and yeah, two or three are going to hit, ya know," he continued.