Asia stocks set to trade little changed amid better-than-expected earnings stateside

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to trade little changed on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street as the earnings season rolls on.

Futures pointed to a tepid open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract was at 21,405, as compared to the index's last close at 21,416.79.

Shares in Australia were also set to trade subdued. The SPI futures contract was at 6,640.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,691.20.