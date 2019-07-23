Asia stocks set to trade little changed amid better-than-expected earnings stateside

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Elizabeth Warren's recession scare appears long on fear, short on...

The Massachusetts senator's alarm-sounding on consumer debt neglects to measure it against the growth in the economy and the ability to pay.

Proving you deserve $20,000 from Equifax settlement will be...

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.

White House, Congress strike a two-year debt ceiling and budget...

The deal between the White House and Democrats was earlier expected to raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.

Apple reportedly in talks to buy Intel's modem division for $1...

The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.

President Trump met with tech CEOs on Monday to discuss Huawei...

President Donald Trump held "constructive" discussions on a range of economic issues including trade and national security issues.

DeVos family profits soar after Trump tax reform bill

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TD Ameritrade,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 22.

Real estate developer takes on Trump's immigration policy

The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...

Pence NH trip suddenly canceled to avoid meeting suspected drug...

Former NFL offensive lineman Jeff Hatch, who had previously been candid about his own struggles with opioid addiction and substance abuse, pleaded guilty Friday to a drug...

Today: Dow, Trump tells congresswomen to apologize, and China's...

U.S. stock futures were indicating a higher Wall Street open and a possible reversal of recent negative trends.

A technical analyst touts 'BAANG' stocks as antidote to 'fading...

A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.

T-Mobile bets Sprint merger is worth giving Dish a new lease on...

T-Mobile is choosing to move ahead with a merger with Sprint even though it will prop up Dish Network as a new, possibly disruptive fourth U.S. wireless competitor.

Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to trade little changed amid better-than-expected earnings stateside

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to a tepid open for Asia Pacific stocks.
  • Tensions remain high in the Middle East following Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week, with oil prices seeing gains on Monday.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to trade little changed on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street as the earnings season rolls on.

Futures pointed to a tepid open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract was at 21,405, as compared to the index's last close at 21,416.79.

Shares in Australia were also set to trade subdued. The SPI futures contract was at 6,640.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,691.20.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to close at 2,985.03, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% to end its trading day at 8,204.14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17.70 points to close at 27,171.90.

Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than a quarter of the S&P 500 companies has reported earnings this week. So far, more than 15% of the S&P 500 has posted quarterly results. Of those companies, 78.5% have topped analyst expectations for earnings while 67% have reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues, according to FactSet data.

Meanwhile, the U.K. is set to find out who its next prime minister will be as it moves closer to the Brexit departure deadline of October 31.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East following Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week, with oil prices seeing gains on Monday.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.257 after seeing lows below 97.2 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.89 against the dollar after strengthening from the 108.0 handle in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7034 after slipping from highs above $0.705 yesterday.

Here's a look at some of the data set to be released in the trading day ahead:

  • Singapore: Inflation data for June at 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN
  • South Korea earnings: LG Display, LG Innotek, Posco

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.