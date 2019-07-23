Boris Johnson to become UK prime minister after winning leadership race

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019.

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, won the Conservative Party leadership race on Tuesday and will become the U.K.'s next prime minister.

Johnson was elected as his party leader, and consequently the U.K. leader, with 92,153 votes from members of the ruling Conservative Party. His rival in the race, Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, received 46,656 votes. Johnson will take up office on Wednesday.

The new prime minister, who has previously been the U.K. foreign minister and mayor of London, will likely usher in a new team of ministers. Some incumbents have already announced their impending departure, including Finance Minister Philip Hammond, largely because of their different stances over Brexit. In addition to Brexit, Johnson faces an immediate crisis with with Iran, which seized a British oil tanker on Friday.

Speaking in front of party members after the announcement on Tuesday, Johnson said he would unite Britain.

"Like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity with better education, better infrastructure, more police, fantastic full-fiber broadband sprouting in every household. We are going to unite this amazing country and we are going to take it forward," he told the audience.

"I know that there will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision and there may be some people here who still wonder what they have done and I will just point out to you that no one party, no party has a monopoly of wisdom."