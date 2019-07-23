Chipotle teases carne asada and other potential new menu items

Chipotle Mexican Grill teased potential new menu items on its earnings call Tuesday as the chain continues to impress investors under CEO Brian Niccol.

Before taking the reins at Chipotle more than a year ago, Niccol was head of Yum Brands' Taco Bell. The Mexican fast-food chain is known for its unique menu creations, like Nacho Fries and Doritos Locos Tacos. Chipotle, on the other hand, has largely stuck to the same menu that it has had for years.

Niccol looks at menu innovation as a way to entice consumers who don't eat Chipotle into its stores. And for consumers who already eat Chipotle, it's a way to encourage them to come back more frequently. Testing is a way for the chain to understand how a new menu item adds incremental sales from existing customers and brings in new ones.

He told analysts on the conference call that the chain is in the final stages of testing carne asada and will decide on the timing for a national launch soon. Chipotle already offers a steak protein option, but carne asada is thinly sliced instead of chunks.