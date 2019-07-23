Cramer Remix: Don't rely on another's viewpoint when managing your portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned viewers about the risks of relying on other people's advice to invest in the stock market.

The "Mad Money" host suggests understanding your own investing goals and priorities before deciding to follow the lead of a big-time money manager, pointing to the bearish outlook and "terrifying statements" Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio offered in January.

The renowned hedge fund manager's then-assessments on politics, the economic cycle and Federal Reserve's moves in monetary policy "was scary stuff that made you want to sell everything," Cramer said. Nobody's perfect and even the top investor often get it wrong.

"As it turns out, though, that would've been a great time not to sell but to buy. And when you look at Dalio's flagship fund at Bridgewater, its performance in the first half was reportedly down 4.9% ...," he said. "And that's fine for him: he's already one of the richest men in the world, he will not miss it."

"By all means, listen to these big-time money managers. Get your head into what they're saying, take them seriously, but acting on their advice: that's a sucker's game," Cramer said. "If you want to manage your own money, you can't borrow someone else's worldview. You need to think for yourself. Otherwise, frankly, you might as well just stick your money in an index fund."

