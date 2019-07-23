You can earn nearly 27 times as much interest on your savings with the new Betterment account

The savings account game is heating up again as more financial companies launch products that offer sky-high interest rates. Betterment is the latest to offer customers a high-yield savings option, introducing a new account with up to 2.69% APY.

Launched Tuesday, Betterment Everyday Savings is a cash account that's offering users an interest rate that's nearly 27 times the average APY of just 0.10% for savings accounts nationwide. Someone who deposits $1,000 with Betterment can expect to earn about $27 in interest annually.

However, this is a promotional rate for new customers who sign up for access to Betterment's Everyday Checking, which is launching later this year. It's free to reserve your spot on the waitlist, and you'll lock in the 2.69% APY through the end of the year, according to the company. If you don't sign up, the current APY for the account is 2.42%.

Betterment's cash account is FDIC insured on balances of up to $1 million. It's similar to Wealthfront's offering that launched in February and offers customers 2.57% interest.

The best part? You don't need a lot of money to start earning the 2.69% interest. There's no minimum balance needed to maintain an account and there are no monthly fees. To make your first deposit, there is a $10 minimum.

"The biggest challenge for Americans when it comes to their money is saving for the future, and unfortunately a majority of the traditional banks they depend on charge extra fees, encourage cash-holding and upsell unnecessary products" Jon Stein, CEO of Betterment, said in a statement Tuesday.

Betterment will launch its Everyday Checking account complete with a Betterment Visa Debit Card. It aims to offer the account without any monthly maintenance fees and will not charge any ATM fees. Plus, if you use any ATM worldwide, Betterment will reimburse any fees the physical ATM machine operator charges.